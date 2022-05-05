LDWF announces opening dates for the spring inshore shrimp season

On May 5, 2022, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set the opening dates for the state inshore waters based on information provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists and public comments.

The Commission action sets the opening date of the spring inshore shrimp season as follows:

That portion of state inside waters from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River to open at 6:00 a.m., May 16, 2022 except for the area known as the Biloxi Marsh, as described below, which will open at 6:00 a.m. May 23, 2022: From a point at the intersection of the eastern shore of the MRGO and the Shell Beach Cut at 29 degrees 51 minutes 29.40 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 40 minutes 37.99 seconds west longitude; thence northerly to a point where Shell Beach Cut and the south shore of Lake Borgne intersect (29 degrees 52 minutes 00.35 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 40 minutes 25.33 seconds west longitude); thence easterly and northerly following the southern shore of Lake Borgne and the western shore of the Biloxi Marsh to Pointe Aux Marchettes (29 degrees 59 minutes 26.87 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 34 minutes 44.91 seconds west longitude); thence northeasterly to Malheureax Point (30 degrees 04 minutes 40.57 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 28 minutes 46.59 seconds west longitude); thence southeasterly to a point on the western shore of Three-Mile Pass (30 degrees 03 minutes 00.00 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 22 minutes 23.00 seconds west longitude); thence northeasterly to a point on Isle Au Pitre (30 degrees 09 minutes 20.50 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 11 minutes 15.50 seconds west longitude), which is a point on the double–rig line as described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2; thence southerly following the double rig line to where it intersects with the MRGO (29 degrees 40 minutes 40.11 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 23 minutes 07.71 seconds west longitude); thence northwesterly along the eastern shore of the MRGO to the point of origin.

That portion of state inside waters from the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou Canal to open at 6:00 a.m., May 9, 2022.

That portion of state inside waters from the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou Canal westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line to open at 6:00 a.m., May 23, 2022 except for the area known as the Mermentau River, as described below, which will open at 6:00 a.m., May 28, 2022: From a point on the shrimp inside/outside line and the western shore of the Mermentau River at 29 degrees 43 minutes 46.14 seconds north latitude, 93 degrees 00 minutes 40.50 seconds west longitude; thence northerly following the western shore of the Mermentau River to its intersection with Catfish Locks 29 degrees 52 minutes 47.31 seconds north latitude, 92 degrees 50 minutes 57.25 seconds west longitude; thence southeasterly following Catfish Locks to its intersection with the eastern shore of the Mermentau River (29 degrees 51 minutes 44.20 seconds north latitude, 92 degrees 50 minutes 52.98 seconds west longitude); thence southerly following the eastern shore of the Mermentau River to the point where it intersects the shrimp inside/outside line (29 degrees 43 minutes 46.33 seconds north latitude, 93 degrees 00 minutes 31.71 seconds west longitude); thence westerly along the shrimp inside/outside line to the point of origin.



LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted weekly trawl samples throughout the state’s estuarine and nearshore waters since March to develop recommendations for the opening of the spring shrimp season. LDWF sampling data were used to calculate a ‘crossover’ date, which is when a minimum of 50 percent of the inshore brown shrimp population reach 100-count per pound or larger.

The Commission has granted authority to the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to delay or advance these opening dates if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, and; to close any portion of Louisiana inside waters to protect small juvenile white shrimp if biological and technical data indicate the need to do so, or if enforcement problems develop. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle 337-491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.