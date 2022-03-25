LDWF announces restock of “Get Out and Fish” sites

It’s springtime, and the fishing is heating up! No boat? No problem! Make plans to visit one of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ “Get Out and Fish!” sites.

The week of March 28, LDWF is scheduled to stock 17 sites across the state with adult-sized channel catfish including Houma. Be sure to check-in at https://ldwf.wufoo.com/forms/p8zaq4v061enkk/ when you’re fishing at a Get Out and Fish pond, this provides crucial information for future stocking efforts.