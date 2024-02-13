LDWF Announces WETshop Registration for 2024

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is pleased to announce the Wetland Education Teacher Workshop (WETshop) 2024, a coastal awareness workshop for science, history and social studies teachers. The workshop is scheduled for July 14-19, 2024 at the LDWF Grand Isle Research Lab. The application deadline is May 10, 2024.

The 6-day workshop will provide teachers with an in-depth look at issues related to wetland ecology and coastal land loss in Louisiana. Participating teachers can accrue up to 61 hours of instruction covering a wide variety of topics including wetland ecology, fisheries management, and coastal restoration. Teachers will also spend a portion of each day in the field learning about maritime forests, barrier island ecology, coastal restoration projects, bird identification, marsh and swamp habitats, and marine organisms. Workshop experiences provide ideas and lessons to incorporate Louisiana phenomena-based learning in classrooms at all grade levels.

All participating teachers will receive lessons correlated to Louisiana Science Standards and many other educational resources from numerous partnering agencies and organizations. Lodging and meals are provided once participants reach the workshop site. Upon completion of the workshop, each participant will receive a $250.00 stipend.

WETshop is hosted by LDWF in partnership with several state, federal, and non-governmental organizations along with the assistance of multiple volunteers. Since 1995, over 450 teachers from 112 cities in 47 parishes and 4 other states have attended WETshop. Roughly 700,000 students, teachers, and communities have been educated about Louisiana coastal values and issues as a result of this unique collaboration.

Teachers interested in WETshop 2024 can visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/for-teachers or contact Lindsay Seely at lseely@wlf.la.gov with questions.

WETshop is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Department and Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries resources.

