LDWF, CCA, and Raising Cane’s Owner and Founder Todd Graves Partnering to Install Artificial Reef in Grand Isle

On Wednesday the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, CCA Louisiana, and Raising Canes will install a new inshore artificial reef near Grand Isle, La. thanks to a $100,000 donation from Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves.

“As a native Louisianan, I grew up fishing in these waters and know first-hand the importance marine conservation plays in the livelihood of this state,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “When Hotel Sid was decommissioned and removed last year, it left a great void in the area impacting not only the marine ecosystem and fishing opportunities for anglers, but also businesses in the surrounding communities dependent on anglers to make a living. I’m excited to partner with CCA Louisiana to install more than 10,000 square feet of living reef that will benefit marine life and anglers alike for years to come.”

The new reef named Raising Cane’s Hotel Sid, will be made of 10,000 square feet of 3D printed ExoForms, known as “Cajun Coral.” Designed by technology company Natrx, Cajun Coral is a highly flexible module that is printed and installed by Danos. The technology promotes habitat growth and ecological benefits that strengthen over time. The reef will consist of four areas and utilize more than 500 modules – each weighing more than 400 pounds – to create more than 10,000 square feet of living reef, in turn providing a home for all marine species up and down the food chain.

“As someone who grew up fishing these waters, this project hits close to home and is a testament to the power of collaboration. Together with our partners, we are committed to ensuring that future generations of sportsmen and women can enjoy the great fishing experiences that our waterways offer. This project not only restores vital habitats but also strengthens the connection between our community and the natural environment that we care about,” said Eric Danos, Danos Owner and CEO of Danos Ventures.





This reef will create complex structure and habitat for a variety of aquatic organisms including popular recreational species like redfish, speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead and flounder.

“CCA is incredibly proud to partner with our friend Todd Graves and Raising Cane’s as well as the department to make this project a reality,” said Rad Trascher, Executive Vice President of CCA Louisiana. “Hotel Sid has been a focal point for this fishing community for as long as anyone can remember, so rebuilding this iconic spot is something our entire membership can be proud of.”

The reef will replace a decommissioned oil and gas platform called the Hotel Sid just off the coast of Grand Isle, La. This will be the largest reef that CCA Louisiana has installed since 2018.

“LDWF understands the importance that artificial reefs offer to fisheries habitat and to our many generations of recreational anglers, from parents to grandparents and kids to grandkids,” said LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan. “Replacing decommissioned oil and gas platforms with artificial reefs is more important now than ever, and we are proud to help restore this once-loved fishing site. We would like to thank Todd Graves, CCA, Danos, Natrx, BCT, and Shell for their continued partnership and investment in our Sportsman’s Paradise.”

Reef Coordinates:

Center: Latitude: 29° 19’ 51.301” Longitude: 89° 58’ 11.341”

Latitude: 29° 19’ 51.301” Longitude: 89° 58’ 11.341” NW Corner: Latitude 29° 19’ 54.607” Longitude: 89° 58’ 15.025”

Latitude 29° 19’ 54.607” Longitude: 89° 58’ 15.025” NE Corner: Latitude 29° 19’ 54.529” Longitude: 89° 58’ 07.569”

Latitude 29° 19’ 54.529” Longitude: 89° 58’ 07.569” SE Corner: Latitude 29° 19’ 47.996” Longitude: 89° 58’ 07.658”

Latitude 29° 19’ 47.996” Longitude: 89° 58’ 07.658” SW Corner: Latitude 29° 19’ 48.073” Longitude: 89° 58’ 15.113”

ABOUT LDWF: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF depends on license sales as a major funding source. Please help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S: Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands, with 800+ Restaurants in 40+ states and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2024. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT CCA LOUISIANA: The stated purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. The objective of CCA is to conserve, promote and enhance the present and future availability of these coastal resources for the benefit and enjoyment of the general public.

ABOUT DANOS: Founded in 1947, Danos is a family-owned and managed energy service provider. A trusted industry partner, Danos offers the most responsive end-to-end integrated service solutions – safe, on time and on budget. Danos achieves world-class safety results and customer loyalty through a values-based approach and an unyielding commitment to employee engagement and development. Learn more at Danos.com.