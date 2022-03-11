LDWF Enforcement Division Announces Cadet Academy Timeline

VCHS Senior Caleb Ougel Signs Letter of IntentMarch 11, 2022
The LDWF Enforcement Division has released the timeline for the next Academy. If you want to be a part of the next Cadet Academy to become an LDWF Enforcement Agent, you must make the following deadlines to qualify.
All potential candidates must have taken the 2100 Protective Services Exam (PSE) before the application period closes and received a score of 77 or greater to qualify for the next academy.
- Beginning of May – LDWF will announce the next Cadet Academy and the “Wildlife Enforcement Cadet” application period will open for 21 days on the Louisiana Civil Service website.
- Beginning of June – LDWF Enforcement Division will review applications and contact candidates.
- End of June – Chosen candidates will take physical training test consisting of pushups, situps, run and swim.
- Beginning of August – Chosen candidates are interviewed for the job.
- Middle of August – Chosen candidates are offered the job.
- Beginning of October – The 35th Academy will begin at the Wildlife and Fisheries Law Enforcement Training Complex at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge. Training takes six months to complete.