LDWF Hosting Live Online Chat About $10M Conservation Project Grant Program

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will discuss the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program (LOFP) TODAY during its live social media series “Conservation Conversations.” LOFP will have a $10 million pool from which groups can draw from to fund conservation projects.

Applicants who may apply for LOFP grants, include: state agencies, political subdivisions of the state, local governing authorities, and nongovernmental organizations working in coordination with public agencies.

The session’s featured guests will be State Rep. Jerome “Zee” Zeringue and LDWF’s Undersecretary Bryan McClinton. Viewers will be able to submit questions about the session’s topic in real-time.

“Conservation Conversations” will be available on Facebook, live at noon, TODAY, by visiting: www.facebook.com/ldwffb/live_videos. If you are a member of the media, and will be participating in the event, please contact Ed Pratt at epratt@wlf.la.gov so we can ensure you will be able to access the show.

If you can’t watch the show at noon, the entire Conservation Conversation will be on the website shortly after the end of today’s show.