LDWF: If You Care, Leave it There

February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issues a friendly reminder that it’s not uncommon this time of year to find young birds away from their nests as they learn to fly. It is best to leave these birds alone and undisturbed.

There are, however, a few instances where intervention may be beneficial. For guidance on what to do if you find a baby bird, refer to this graphic.


February 21, 2022

