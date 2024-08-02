LDWF Includes the Ability to Become an Organ Donor During License Purchase Process

As part of ACT 348 recently signed by Governor Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) now allows resident license holders to become organ donors and display their status on their hunting and fishing licenses.

“We are proud to participate in this opportunity aimed at growing the organ donation registry in Louisiana,” said LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan. “The honorable act of organ donation offers hope in the face of tragedy, and we will gladly do what we can to be a part of the recruitment efforts in Louisiana.”

“There is a critical need for organ, tissue, and eye donation in the state. Our partnership with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries increases access to our donor registry and offers residents the opportunity to sign up to help save lives,” said Brett Gordon, President and CEO of Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).

Louisiana license holders can log into the LDWF license portal and follow instructions to become a donor. When renewing a license or buying a license for the first time, purchasers will be able to become donors.

Louisiana lifetime license holders may also log into their LDWF account to become a donor. Once they order a duplicate lifetime license card, the mailed card will indicate their donation status.

To purchase or update an LDWF license, go to https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.