LDWF Makes Canceled Oyster Lease List Available Online

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries must publish a public notice on its website and in the official journal of the parish where the lease is located regarding the nonpayment of fees related to oyster leases.

As per Louisiana Revised Statute 56:429, any lessee who pays their rent on or after the first day of February owes the rent due plus an additional 10 percent penalty. If the lessee fails to pay the rent punctually before the first of each March, LDWF is required by law to terminate and cancel the lease, and the lessee forfeits to the department all the works, improvements, betterments, and oysters on the water bottom.

The list of canceled leases is available at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/delinquent-oyster-leases. The current list shows those lessees who did not provide payment or appear to renew the lease as required by law.

For questions regarding oyster leases, please get in touch with the Oyster Lease Section at 504.284.5279.