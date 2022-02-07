LDWF Opens Registration for the Oldest Freshwater Fishing Rodeo in the Country!

Deer Carcass Export Ban Into Effect in Tensas, Franklin and Madison Parishes Due to CWDFebruary 6, 2022
Registration is now open for the oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the country! New Orleans City Park and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invite anglers of all ages to the Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival, as well as Boats on the Bayou, and Battle for the Bass events.
With over $2,000 in prizes, the Big Bass Rodeo will be held March 26 at New Orleans City Park with multiple divisions that are sure to include something for everyone:
-
Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival
– In addition to the catch-and-release fishing tournament, targeting the largest bass, guests will enjoy the family friendly Fishtival complete with exhibitions, raffles and more. For event details, including online registration, visit: bit.ly/BigBass
-
Boats on the Bayou– As a
n on-water fishing tournament, this division allows competitors to fish from kayaks, canoes or other non-motorized vessels in Bayou St. John for a shot at the Boats on the Bayou trophy. For full event details, including online registration, visit: bit.ly/BoatsOnBayou
- Battle for the Bass– This division offers 7th-12th graders an opportunity to compete for the Battle for the Bass trophy to bring back to their school along with bragging rights for an entire year. For full event details, including online registration, visit: bit.ly/Battle4Bass