LDWF Opens Registration for the Oldest Freshwater Fishing Rodeo in the Country!

Registration is now open for the oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the country! New Orleans City Park and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invite anglers of all ages to the Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival, as well as Boats on the Bayou, and Battle for the Bass events.

With over $2,000 in prizes, the Big Bass Rodeo will be held March 26 at New Orleans City Park with multiple divisions that are sure to include something for everyone: