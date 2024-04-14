LDWF Provides Update on the Equipment Modernization Grant

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) staff and contractors have been working on reviewing and approving Equipment Modernization Grant Applications. LDWF has received over 1700 applications for this grant program. As these applications are reviewed, applicants may receive an email requesting more information needed to process their application. Once the application review is complete, they will receive an email notification stating whether they have been approved or denied. If the application is approved by the program and the applicant accepts the award amount, checks will be processed and mailed out via USPS.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) approved $58 million in federal funding to assist the state’s fishing industry with recovery efforts related to losses caused by catastrophic flooding in 2019 during the openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway. The Equipment Modernization Grant Program represented $38.2 million of the total funding.

The purpose of the Equipment Modernization Grant is to increase the profitability, sustainability, and adaptability of Louisiana’s commercial fishermen, vessel owners, seafood docks, processors and charter captains in the saltwater fishing industry. Eligible applicants may receive up to $30,000 for reimbursement and purchase of updated and modern equipment to improve their long-term recovery and resiliency.

Applications for the Marine Aquaculture Grant and the Commercial and Charter Vessel Access Grant are now being accepted. These federal grants are also associated with the recovery efforts from the 2019 flooding events.