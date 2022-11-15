By Rene LeBreton

As long as you complete the electronic tag before moving the animal, you do not have to attach a physical tag. You must have a physical copy or a picture of your harvest tags on your smartphone to use this feature.

To see step-by-step instructions and detailed instructional videos of how to properly tag and validate electronically, visit: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/electronic-tags

If there is no cellular signal, hunters can still use traditional paper tags and validate them via phone (225.267.9998) or online within 72 hours of harvest. If you’re using paper tags, we recommend using snack-size zip-top bags and zip ties to secure the paper tag onto the animal or attaching the paper tag to the animal and then cover the tag in packing tape.

For hunters using paper tags, LDWF has a new harvest reporting phone number–225.267.9998. The 844 number is no longer in service.

LA Wallet

LDWF also reminds citizens with a Louisiana Driver’s License or State ID that they can use LA Wallet to display their purchased LDWF licenses on their smartphones.

Licenses can be purchased on the LDWF website through an approved retail vendor or at the LDWF headquarters in Baton Rouge. The LA Wallet app is free for the public (Download at Google Play / Apple Store).

To connect your LDWF licenses to LA Wallet:

Tap the LDWF Licenses credential shown on the homepage. Read the disclaimer, then tap the yellow Connect LDWF Account button at the bottom. Once your LDWF account is found, tap “Yes” to add your licenses.

LDWF has developed a video demonstration to walk through the steps above or use the printed instructions here.

As always, official hunting and fishing licenses may still be carried in several other ways: