LDWF Secretary requests expansion of Recreational and Commercial Shark Harvest

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Secretary Madison Sheahan sent a letter to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commissioners requesting them to consider expanding recreational and commercial opportunities for sharks for Louisiana sportsmen.

The Secretary recommends eliminating the recreational size and bag limits for Blacktip and Bull Sharks. For these sharks, she recommends removing the 54″ recreational minimum size limit and the one per-person daily possession limit. She is also recommending an increase in allowable daily commercial harvest from 45 to 55 sharks per trip.

“As the species quickly adapts and rebuilds due to successful collaborative conservation efforts, we are obligated to the sportsmen of Louisiana to exercise adaptive management in order to mitigate user conflict and maximize opportunity,” said Madison Sheahan, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “The Blacktip and Bull Shark numbers are now healthy enough to warrant additional harvest; and doing so would further support our management efforts for numerous species sought after by both commercial and recreational fishermen.”

Current shark limits were established when these populations were declining, or when no stock assessment was available. Blacktip and Bull Shark populations are now sustainable, and encounters and depredation are becoming more numerous.

The link to the letter can be found here.