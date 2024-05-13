LDWF Seeks Public Input on Draft 2020/2021 Hurricane Disaster Spend Plan

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is seeking public comment from all stakeholders regarding its draft “Louisiana 2021/2021 Hurricane Disaster Grant Application and Spend Plan”.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was recorded as the most active hurricane season. On August 27, 2020, Hurricane Laura became one of the strongest named storms to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm caused extensive damage in the southwest region of Louisiana. A year later, Louisiana suffered devastation from another Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on August 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida ripped through southeast Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The U.S. Department of Commerce allocated more than $42 million in fishery disaster funding on January 29, 2024 to assist fisheries impacted by disasters. Louisiana was awarded $27.1 million of the total disaster funding for fishing losses caused by Hurricanes Laura and Ida.

The draft plan is available at https://www.wlf.louisiana. gov/assets/Fishing/Commercial_ Fishing/Files/Louisiana- Combined-Hurricane-Spend-Plan. pdf

Persons wishing to provide comment on the draft spend plan may do so via our online comment form https://fs30.formsite.com/ Jfroeba/dhwjmqjsbe/index via email to OversightPrograms@wlf.la.gov.

LDWF will assemble and consider comments submitted by May 26, 2024, and will finalize the plan document for submission to NOAA.

