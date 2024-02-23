LDWF to Conduct Public Meeting on Proposed 2024-26 Hunting Regulation Notices of Intent

February 23, 2024
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold a public meeting to discuss its proposed 2024-26 hunting regulation notices of intent (NOI) on March 2 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

To register for the meeting, go to https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_toodgmbCQtWTJB15vPEr5g.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted notices of intent for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 hunting seasons, 2024-25 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2025 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2024-25 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its January meeting.


To see the 2024-2026 hunting regulation NOI go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.

Public comment on the NOI will be accepted through 4 p.m. March 7 and should be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Office of Wildlife, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000, by phone at 225-765-2349, or by email at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

LDWF Press Release
