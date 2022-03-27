LDWF to Host Father-Child FUN Camp April 8-10

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold its annual Father-Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) Camp April 8-10 at the Woodworth Outdoor Education facility, south of Alexandria. The camp is open to parents with children from 10-13 years old.

The Father-Child camp is generally held in the spring and the Mother-Child camp in the fall.

The camp offers parents and children an opportunity to spend a weekend in the outdoors, re-establishing bonds and honing outdoor skills.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is $50 for each family (a parent and child). Each additional child is $25 (limit two children per adult). The fee covers meals, lodging and supplies, including tents, used during the weekend. Bed linens and sleeping bags are not provided.

For more information or to obtain a registration form on-line, visit LDWF’s website at https://www.wlf.louisiana. gov/index.cfm?action= pagebuilder&pageID=fun-camp or contact Theresa Cross at tcross@wlf.la.gov or 337-491-2575, extension 3009.