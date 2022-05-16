LDWF to host free Boater Education Class in Houma

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will host a free Boater Education Class in Terrebonne Parish. The one day course will be held on Saturday, May 21, at the Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Instructed by LDWF law enforcement agents and trained volunteer instructors, the course will provide students with imperative information, including how to choose a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, and sailboats. In addition, the course will touch the following subjects: canoeing, personal watercraft, and more. Participants will be required to receive a score of 70 percent or higher to pass the course. Boater education certificates and temporary boater education cards will be awarded upon completion of the course. A permanent card will be received in the mail at a later date.

The upcoming Boater Education Class currently has 77 seats available. Registration can be completed online, here. The Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range is located at 2100 Savanne Road in Houma.