LDWF Updates the Chronic Wasting Disease Incident Action Plan

Louisiana Department Wildlife and Fisheries continues its surveillance work in the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) control area in the northeast Louisiana parishes of Franklin, Madison, and Tensas.

LDWF instituted its CWD Incident Action Plan in response to an adult buck harvested in December 2021 in Tensas Parish being diagnosed with CWD, a disease that is always fatal to deer. It was the first deer recorded with CWD in the state, making Louisiana the 29th state to discover the disease.

Other than the initial case, CWD was not detected in any of the current 218 samples collected in these three parishes and submitted to the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. Additional samples are still being collected and analyzed, as LDWF continues its surveillance in this CWD Control Area .

The three-parish area remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.