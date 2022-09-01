LDWF weighs in on native venomous snakes

Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season startSeptember 1, 2022
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hosted Conservation Conversations episode about snakes yesterday, August 31. The episode featured Brad “Bones” Glorioso of Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts
as well as State Herpetologist Keri Lejeune. The snake experts brought along their friends Alphonse (an Louisiana pinesnake), Boots (a cornsnake) and Cookie (a ratsnake). The episode can be viewed online using this link
.
The informative episode discussed some of the flooring topics:
- How can you tell if a snake is venomous?
- How many types of venomous snakes are native to Louisiana?
- Where can these venomous snakes be found?
- How can you make your home less attractive to snakes?
- How are snakes beneficial to our ecosystem?
The mission of LDWF is to manage, conserve, and promote wise utilization of Louisiana’s renewable fish and wildlife resources and their supporting habitats through replenishment, protection, enhancement, research, development, and education for the social and economic benefit of current and future generations.To provide opportunities for and to encourage the use and enjoyment of these resources in a safe and healthy environment both on land and on water. To learn more about LDWF, visit them online
.