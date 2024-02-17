Le Petit Announces Auditions for Upcoming Production

Step into the spotlight and join Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne at the auditions for their upcoming production, The Odd Couple: Female Version. Calling all talented individuals, Le Petit is looking for six women and two men, ages 35-55, to bring this Neil Simon classic to life.

Brace yourselves for the timeless comedic clash between Florence Unger and Olive Madison, who, in this contemporary twist, trade poker parties for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have made way for the uproarious Constanzuela brothers, ensuring that the laughter is as infectious as ever.

Mark your calendars for February 20, and head to South Louisiana Bank at 1362 West Tunnel Blvd. in Houma. Auditions kick off at 6:30 p.m. sharp. For any inquiries, feel free to reach out to Steve Crispino at 985-790-3974. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this side-splitting production!