Le Petit Theatre 2023 season tickets now on sale!

The lights of Le Petit Theatre are no longer dim as they prepare for their grand opening, ribbon cutting and 2023 season!

In a letter to supporters, Doug Holloway, board president, shared, “What a wild ride! The 15 year dream of a new theatre has finally become a reality. There are so many people to thank. It was truly a partnership of state government, local government, and you, our loyal patrons. Your ticket purchases and financial support over the years enabled our community to now have a beautifully renovated theatre. I am sure you are all excited to see the changes.”

A few of the major changes patrons will find in the little theatre include new men’s and women’s restroom with multiple stalls and handicap accessibility; new comfy seats and the addition of 20 seats, along with a balcony the width of the theatre; new LED lighting system; new sound system; and a new central air system.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and grand opening on January 12.

The 2023 season is set to kick off in late January with the first show Come Blow Your Horn, running Jan. 27-19 and Feb. 3-5. The four show season also includes:

• Sex Please We’re Sixty – March 3-5, 9-12

• Erma Bombeck’s At Wit’s End – April 21, 23, 27-30

• Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville – July 13-16, 20-23

Season ticket prices going forward are $75. This is for this season and the subsequent five show seasons.

Individual ticket prices are $20.00 per show.

“Le Petit has put over $400,000 into the $1,800,000 renovation project and will have increased expenses going forward. We hope you will agree that $75 is a bargain for the entertainment and the new venue. We value you as patrons and wanted to give you a state of the art and comfortable venue, as well as remain in the heart of historical downtown Houma. This is an exciting time for all of us. We can’t wait to share the theatre with you. You will be proud of what we all were able to accomplish,” said Holloway.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.houmalittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 876-4278.