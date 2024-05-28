Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne unveils five shows of the 2024-2025 season

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne has announced the five shows that will be performed in their 2024-2025 season!

In an exciting Facebook event over the past week, Le Petit Theatre slowly unveiled each production that they will be bringing to the area over the next year. Local thespians are encouraged to stay tuned to Le Petit’s Facebook page for audition dates and announcements. Information about tickets for each show or how to become a Season Subscriber will be announced soon via their Facebook, and further details can be found on their website.

LE PETIT THEATRE DE TERREBONNE 2024-2025 SEASON (All descriptions provided by Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne)

Ken Ludwig’s Leading Ladies – September 13-22, 2024

“In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two down-on-their-luck English Shakespearean actors masquerade as “Maxine and Stephanie” to claim an old American lady’s fortune.”

Rex’s Exes: A Jones Hope Wooten Comedy – November 15-24, 2024

“This deliriously funny Southern-fried farce finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas—Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette—teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she’s turning the Big 5-0. In a misguided effort to lift her cousin’s spirits, Peaches, a sassy, morturarial cosmetologist who’s stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn’t even want. Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals—Wide Bride—reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans shift to a hastily thrown-together family funeral instead. The hilarity escalates when Peaches’ recently declared dead husband unexpectedly returns and his romantic links to each of the cousins is revealed. And the hits just keep on coming as a Cajun bounty hunter who’s tracking Peaches’ husband crashes the funeral and a jilted bride holds the Verdeens hostage with a loaded paintball gun. All the while, the cousins struggle to avoid their bitter Aunt LaMerle who’s hell-bent on cracking the ranks of the elite Daughters of the Nation of Texas and exacting revenge on the Verdeen girls before the dirt hits the casket.”

The Diary of Anne Frank – February 7-16, 2025

“In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. This is a new adaptation for a new generation.”

Butterflies Are Free – April 4-14, 2025

“This charming romantic comedy—about a young blind man, his overprotective mother and the free-spirited actress who wins his heart—inspired a hit movie starring Goldie Hawn.”

Into The Woods – July 11-27, 2025