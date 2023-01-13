Le Petit Theatre ribbon cutting unveils newly-renovated interior

Le Petit Theatre in Downtown Houma hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 12 to celebrate the completion of the 1.8 million dollar renovation project.

“We have been working on getting these funds for almost ten years, but different circumstances kept standing in our way,” said theater president Doug Holloway to the crowd. “COVID, Hurricane Ida… it is incredible to see this project completed.”

Holloway went on to thank the theater’s Vice President Steve Crispinio, recognizing him for his role as leader of the project. “This is a historic theater that has been open to the people of Terrebonne Parish since 1961,” said Crispino. “It was time for an update. We could not have done this without the help and support of our board and everyone who helped fund and support this project, particularly Former Senator Norby Chabert and Parish President Gordon Dove.” Chabert and Dove were both stated as being highly instrumental in jumpstarting the renovation project.

“This theater is something to be proud of,” said Parish President Dove, followed by a round of applause from the audience. “We took the inside down to nothing but we still preserved this theater’s great history. Everyone who worked on this project and believed in it never gave up– our people are resilient, and we don’t quit.”

Following the speeches and ribbon cutting, patrons were invited back inside for a reception, cake cutting, and tours of the newly renovated theater. Le Petit Theatre’s first show of the 2023 season opens on January 27 and one-time tickets may be purchased at houmalittletheatre.com. Le Petit Theatre’s board members also wish to remind the public that $100 personalized bricks for the new outdoor plaza and $75 season tickets for the theater may still be purchased via email at houmalittletheatre@gmail.com or by calling (985) 876-4278.





