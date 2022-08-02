Leadership Lafourche accepting applications for 2023 class

Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for the Leadership Lafourche class of 2023. The program encourages residents of Lafourche Parish who are interested in learning more about their community to submit an application by Friday, August 26. “Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities,” reads a statement from Leadership Lafourche.

Once submitting your application, the Leadership Lafourche Selection Committee will choose candidates based upon the information provided. The committee is seeking representation from a demographic cross-section of Lafourche Parish. Participants will be community leaders, potential community leaders, active in business, education, the arts, religion, government, law, media, labor, community-based organizations, and ethnic and/or minority groups, and will reflect the diversity of the Lafourche Parish.

Applicants must have the full support of the organization or corporation they represent. Attendance at the retreats and monthly sessions are mandatory. Since graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of participants. Applications can be completed online here.