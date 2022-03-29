Leadership Lafourche announces 2022 scholarship opportunity

Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship opportunity. The one-time scholarship totals up to $2,500 and will be available for the fall 2022 semester. The scholarship will be awarded to eligible graduating seniors from either South Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Central Lafourche High School or the Virtual Academy of Lafourche.
To be considered for the Leadership Lafourche Scholarship, applicants must be a graduating senior preparing to enroll as a full-time student in the fall semester immediately following graduation.
Students must meet the following requirements:
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, to be considered.