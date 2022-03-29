Leadership Lafourche announces 2022 scholarship opportunity

Leadership Lafourche is accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship opportunity. The one-time scholarship totals up to $2,500 and will be available for the fall 2022 semester. The scholarship will be awarded to eligible graduating seniors from either South Lafourche High School, Thibodaux High School, E.D. White Catholic High School, Central Lafourche High School or the Virtual Academy of Lafourche.

To be considered for the Leadership Lafourche Scholarship, applicants must be a graduating senior preparing to enroll as a full-time student in the fall semester immediately following graduation.

Students must meet the following requirements:

Demonstrate scholastic ability, leadership, and school/community involvement.

Be a 2022 graduating senior from one of the high schools listed above.

Have a cumulative high school GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Have a parent or guardian as a Leadership Lafourche graduate.

Be enrolled as a full-time student at any state college or university or any accredited community or technical college of their choice.

Correctly complete and submit the Leadership Lafourche Scholarship Application and attachments by the deadline via mail or email, as instructed on the application.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, to be considered.