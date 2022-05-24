Leadership Lafourche graduates 2022 class

Nearly 5,000 Entergy customers out of powerMay 23, 2022
The Leadership Lafourche Class of 2022 was recognized at a graduation dinner held in their honor on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Nicholls State University. Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities. Graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of individuals toward this singular goal.
The following are members of the Leadership Lafourche Class of 2022:
- Rhonda Avants – Insurance Technology Services
- Phat Bach – South Lafourche Bank
- Krystal Simar Brunet – Synergy Bank
- Kelly Burlette – Lafourche Parish School District
- Lacey Crochet – Nicholls State University
- Ryan Anthony Devillier – Fletcher Technical Community College
- Danielle Finister – Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Angela Foret – Lafourche Parish Government
- David Gravois – Gravois Graphics
- Jamie Grayson – Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
- Dustin A. Hebert – Dustin Hebert Ins. LLC
- Kaeisha Jules – United Community Bank
- Mike Kinler – Greater Lafourche Port Commission
- Ashley McCullough – Lafourche Parish School District
- Nikolas Melancon – Duplantis Design Group
- Bree Plaisance – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism
- Jack E. Plaisance – T. Baker Smith
- Rebeka Richoux-Quinn – Bayou Country Children’s Museum
- Sarah Youens – John Deere
For more information on the Leadership Lafourche program, please contact Lin Kiger, Executive Director at 985-693-6700, lin@lafourchechamber.com or www.leadershiplafourche.com. Applications are currently being accepted for the upcoming 2022 – 2023 Leadership Class.