Leadership Lafourche graduates 2022 class

The Leadership Lafourche Class of 2022 was recognized at a graduation dinner held in their honor on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Nicholls State University. Leadership Lafourche is a leadership immersion program designed to train cross-sections of Lafourche residents and workers for productive roles focused on the future and well-being of our parish, institutions, and communities. Graduating its first class in 1993, Leadership Lafourche has trained and inspired hundreds of individuals toward this singular goal.

The following are members of the Leadership Lafourche Class of 2022:

Rhonda Avants – Insurance Technology Services

Phat Bach – South Lafourche Bank

Krystal Simar Brunet – Synergy Bank

Kelly Burlette – Lafourche Parish School District

Lacey Crochet – Nicholls State University

Ryan Anthony Devillier – Fletcher Technical Community College

Danielle Finister – Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

Angela Foret – Lafourche Parish Government

David Gravois – Gravois Graphics

Jamie Grayson – Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Dustin A. Hebert – Dustin Hebert Ins. LLC

Kaeisha Jules – United Community Bank

Mike Kinler – Greater Lafourche Port Commission

Ashley McCullough – Lafourche Parish School District

Nikolas Melancon – Duplantis Design Group

Bree Plaisance – Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism

Jack E. Plaisance – T. Baker Smith

Rebeka Richoux-Quinn – Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Sarah Youens – John Deere

For more information on the Leadership Lafourche program, please contact Lin Kiger, Executive Director at 985-693-6700, lin@lafourchechamber.com or www.leadershiplafourche.com. Applications are currently being accepted for the upcoming 2022 – 2023 Leadership Class.