LEAP scores increase for second year in a row

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released LEAP results for the 2022-23 school year today. For the second consecutive year, Louisiana students progressed on the state assessments that measure proficiency in English/Language Arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. Louisiana’s latest results show a two-point jump in the percentage of students considered proficient and that 75% of school systems improved from 2021-22 to 2022-23.
LEAP results for the 2022-23 school year are now available on the LDOE website.
“I’m pleased to see an academic rise in Louisiana for the second straight year — a true testament to the hard work taking place in Louisiana classrooms every single day,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “While I am encouraged, we must remain committed to the implementation of needed practice and policy shifts as too many students remain below proficiency.”
Louisiana’s overall mastery rate improved two points to a 33 in 2022-23 from a 31 in 2021-22. The mastery rate measures the percentage of students in grades 3-12 who scored Mastery or above on LEAP and are considered proficient. Results from the most recent LEAP assessments also show:
“Today’s results continue a trend of consistent progress for schools across our state,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “We’ve been intentional about our focus on strong academic instruction delivered by effective teachers focused on individual student needs. That approach will keep Louisiana moving forward.”
This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.
LEAP includes assessments of ELA, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. The tests measure the knowledge and skills defined by the state’s content standards for each grade. Student scores are reported on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery, or Advanced. Students scoring Mastery and Advanced are considered proficient, or ready for the next grade level.