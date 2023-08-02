LEAP scores increase for second year in a row

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released LEAP results for the 2022-23 school year today. For the second consecutive year, Louisiana students progressed on the state assessments that measure proficiency in English/Language Arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. Louisiana’s latest results show a two-point jump in the percentage of students considered proficient and that 75% of school systems improved from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

LEAP results for the 2022-23 school year are now available on the LDOE website.

“I’m pleased to see an academic rise in Louisiana for the second straight year — a true testament to the hard work taking place in Louisiana classrooms every single day,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “While I am encouraged, we must remain committed to the implementation of needed practice and policy shifts as too many students remain below proficiency.”

Louisiana’s overall mastery rate improved two points to a 33 in 2022-23 from a 31 in 2021-22. The mastery rate measures the percentage of students in grades 3-12 who scored Mastery or above on LEAP and are considered proficient. Results from the most recent LEAP assessments also show:

For the first time in five years, 3rd graders grew in ELA. The mastery rate for 3rd grade students improved five points to a 43 in 2022-23 from a 38 in 2021-22. The last time 3rd graders improved in ELA was two years before the pandemic in 2017-18.

Last year’s 3rd graders showed strong improvement this year as 4th graders. The 2023 ELA mastery rate for 4th graders is 44, which is six points higher than the 38 that cohort earned in 2022 as 3rd graders. This indicates those students made significant strides with one year of instruction.

High school students improved in five out of six subject areas. Scores increased in algebra by five (39 from 34), biology by three (28 from 25), English I by two (43 from 41), English II by one (47 from 46), and Geometry by three (31 from 28). US history scores declined by one (27 from 28). Louisiana is implementing a more rigorous set of social studies standards, called the Freedom Framework, in 2023-24.

Mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups in 2022-23 when compared to 2020-21. African American students improved by four (19 from 15), economically disadvantaged by three (24 from 21), Hispanic/Latino by one (26 from 25), and students with disabilities by two (11 from 9).

“Today’s results continue a trend of consistent progress for schools across our state,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “We’ve been intentional about our focus on strong academic instruction delivered by effective teachers focused on individual student needs. That approach will keep Louisiana moving forward.”

This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.

LEAP includes assessments of ELA, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. The tests measure the knowledge and skills defined by the state’s content standards for each grade. Student scores are reported on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery, or Advanced. Students scoring Mastery and Advanced are considered proficient, or ready for the next grade level.