United CPR and Safety is partnering with Lafourche Parish Public Library to host a CPR demonstration course on Wednesday, February 2, at the Thibodaux Branch located at 705 West Fifth Street, at 5:00 p.m.

The course will be instructed by Safety Engineer for SYNCOM Space Services at NASA and American Heart Association CPR Instructor, Michael Boykin. The CPR demonstration will discuss the following topics:

CPR training

CPR statistics

The importance of knowing CPR

The importance of eating right & exercising

The course is free, and open to all ages. Registration is not required.