Learn about home beekeeping tonight with LSU Ag Center webinar

April 26, 2022
April 26, 2022

Provided by LSU AgCenter

Are you Interested in learning more about home beekeeping? Louisiana State University Ag Center is hosting a monthly “At Home Beekeeping” series, featuring speakers from a variety of universities as well as the federal government.

Join the April 26 monthly webinar, at 6:30 p.m., and learn how to make great queens and avoid poor ones. Tonight’s speaker is David Tarpy, NCSU extension specialist. Watch the webinar via Zoom or Facebook Live .

The mission of LSU Ag Center is to provide the people of Louisiana with research-based educational information that will improve their lives and economic. We serve the people of Louisiana through research, teaching, and extension programs.



