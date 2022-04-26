Learn about home beekeeping tonight with LSU Ag Center webinar

Are you Interested in learning more about home beekeeping? Louisiana State University Ag Center is hosting a monthly “At Home Beekeeping” series, featuring speakers from a variety of universities as well as the federal government.

Join the April 26 monthly webinar, at 6:30 p.m., and learn how to make great queens and avoid poor ones. Tonight’s speaker is David Tarpy, NCSU extension specialist. Watch the webinar via Zoom or Facebook Live .