Learn how to get your child off to a great start at school

Terrebonne Parish parents, grandparents and other guardians are invited to learn about public pre-kindergarten, Head Start and other early-childhood-education programs during free enrollment events this month. Representatives from the nonprofit Ready Start Terrebonne will offer information and help parents apply for public school programs available to children infant through 4 years old throughout the parish.

Here’s a schedule of the enrollment events:

2-7 p.m. January 23 at Houma’s Main Library, 151 Library Drive.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. January 24 at the North Branch library, 4130 W. Park Ave. in Gray.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. January 25 at the East Houma Library, 778 Grand Caillou Road.

Bring along your children for free giveaways, face-painting and balloon animals.

Ready Start Terrebonne (RST) is a coalition of community leaders committed to creating a network where all children in our parish, ages birth to 4, have access to high-quality, nurturing educational settings.

They bring together thought partners to increase access to quality, so our children are ready to learn in kindergarten and have a foundation for future success.

To find out more about these events or early-childhood-education programs available locally, visit Ready Start Terrebonne’s website at readystartterrebonne.org or call (985) 879-6400.