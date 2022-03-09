Learn How to Live Well with all Eight Dimensions of Wellness

By: Kristy Monier Assistant FCS Agent, LSU AgCenter

Health is a lot more than how one looks and feels. Conversations about health should include all eight dimensions or areas of wellness—that is mental, social, emotional, spiritual, financial, occupational, environmental, and intellectual. That’s the focus of Living Well Month, a national event in March promoting overall wellness and the education provided by Family and Consumer Sciences professionals to improve the lives of people, families, and communities.

“The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences works through the Louisiana State University Cooperative Extension Service to offer information that will help families achieve a positive, healthy lifestyle,” says Kristy Monier, Assistant FCS Agent for Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. “Whether you are trying to manage your diabetes through meal planning and exercise, make decisions about health care and insurance, or get tips on effective parenting techniques, Extension FCS has a research-based answer.

To make every month a “Living Well Month,” consider these tips: