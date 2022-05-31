Learn the fundamentals of yoga, and balancing at weekend workshop

Root 2 Rise, a Houma-based yoga studio dedicated to community empowerment, invites you to learn the fundamentals of yoga at its Balance Workshop on Saturday, June 4, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Led by Yoga Instructor, Jasmin Tillett Dominguez, the workshop will focus on beginners yoga and balancing poses. Dominguez will lead guests into a step by step class filled with tips and breakdowns, helping guests find their balance through the use of drishti, core engagement, and props.

Tickets to the event are $20 and can be purchased online. The Balance Workshop will be held at Root 2 Rise Yoga Studio, located at 605 Barrow Street. For more information, visit them on Facebook, or contact Root 2 Rise at 985-240-5009.