LED announces Small Business Loan Guaranty Program

Are you expanding? Do you need a loan for a new building? The Small Business Loan Guaranty Program aids small businesses with capital accessibility by providing loan guarantees to banks and other small business lenders. The program can provide guarantees up to 80 percent of a loan with a minimum equity requirement of 15 percent for Louisiana domiciled businesses for eligible loan purposes. Businesses certified as a small and emerging business under the LED SEBD Program, or as a disabled person’s business enterprise, may be eligible for an enhanced guarantee benefit under the Small Business Loan Guaranty program offering up to a 90 percent guarantee.

From start-ups to building construction, the loan guaranty program can help. All that is required is the creation and/or retention of one job for loans under $100,000, or two or more jobs for loans greater than $100,000. Eligible loan types include lines of credit, startups, fixed asset purchases including furniture, fixtures and equipment, and the purchase or construction of an owner-occupied building. Loan types that are ineligible for the program include restaurants (except for franchises) in operation for less than two years; bars and gaming businesses; real estate speculation; recreational, theme or amusement parks; and camping facilities.

For more information, contact program administrators Marissa Doin at 225-342-5883 or Marissa.doin@la.gov or Shamelda Pete at 225-342-5341 or Shamelda.pete@la.gov.