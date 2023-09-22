LEF honors Lafourche Parish 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year

Thibodaux Mosquito Pool Positive for West Nile VirusSeptember 22, 2023
The Lafourche Parish 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year were recognized at the Lafourche Education Foundation (LEF) Celebration of Excellence, held at CLHS on Thursday, September 21, 2023. See photos of all the winners here, and the list of all recognized educators below:
LAFOURCHE PARISH 2023-2024 TEACHERS OF THE YEAR
- Reginia Walker, Bayou Blue Elementary
- Anne Renois, Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
- Blair Dufresne, Bayou Boeuf Elementary
- Haley Babin, C.M. Washington
- Rhea Wescovich, Golden Meadow Lower Elementary
- Sheryl Harrison, Golden Meadow Upper Elementary
- Trisha Pitre Lockport Lower Elementary
- Katie Rowe, Lockport Upper Elementary
- Jenny Orgeron, North Larose Elementary
- Aimee Ledet, Raceland Lower Elementary
- Megan Chauvin, Raceland Upper Elementary
- Niki Picou, South Larose Elementary
- Patricia Degruise, St. Charles Elementary
- Erica Richard, Thibodaux Elementary, 2024 Parish Elementary Winner
- Dr. Bani Ningbinnin, W.S. Lafargue Elementary
- Tiffany Drinkwater, East Thibodaux Middle School
- Thea Arnold, Lockport Middle School
- Tabitha Bourgeois, Raceland Middle School
- Marcie Clement, Sixth Ward Middle School
- Danielle Lecompte, Central Lafourche High School, 2024 Parish High School Winner
- Rainie Terrebonne, South Lafourche High School
- Rod Babin, Career Magnet Center
- 2024 Outstanding Graduates: Chad & Trixy Boudreaux
- 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year: Mandy Arceneaux-CES, Kelly Lecat-COES, Raini Collins-GES, Dawn Robinson-BBLMS, Desi Sanders-GMMS, Keagan Polkey-LCOMS (also Parish Middle School Winner), Joseph Riley-WTMS, Mary “Katie” Degruise-THS.