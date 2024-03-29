LEF raises approximately $2,500 with Louisiana King Cake Festival 2nd Line Initative

The Lafourche Education Foundation, founders of the beloved Louisiana King Cake Festival, kicked off their recent 2024 event early with their Second Line Initiative– where local businesses donated a portion of their proceeds from special Mardi Gras-themed cocktails and drinks to benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation.

Through their Second Line Initiative and the support of community members buying these fun, themed drinks, the Lafourche Education Foundation was able to raise approximately $2,500 to go towards their many charitable endeavors.

“The Bayou King Cake Festival Second Line is a fun addition to the festival that allows community members and businesses to support our cause before the King Cake Festival even begins,” explained Dr. Channing Parfait, Lafourche Education Foundation Board President, in January of this year. “The Second Line was part of our inaugural event last year, and we are lucky to have doubled the number of businesses participating in our second year. Whether you’re looking for a cocktail or a nutrition shake, there’s something for everyone.”

Participating locations this year included family-favorites such as Spahr’s, Fremin’s Restaurant, Bid Mike’s BBQ, Cuvee, Beck’s, Grady V’s, Southern Nutrition, Willow Cafe, Brooke’s Malt N’ Burger, Almost Heaven Nutrition, Daiquiris and Company, Walk On’s, Cinclare, Gaubert Food Market, and Raising Cane’s. The offered a variety of creative drinks, including a Mardi Gras Milkshakes, King Cake Coladas, Mardi Pardi Punch, and more.

“The Second Line Initiative has been a really fun part of the fundraising portion of King Cake Fest. It is something that just organically happened,” said Deanna Lafont with the Lafourche Education Foundation. “We really think that this initiative is going to continue to evolve and be a part of our festival.”

With these funds, the Lafourche Education Foundation will be able to continue to fund their two main endeavors, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and local Teacher Grants– alongside their general mission of:

Supporting teachers in their work and professional growth

Encouraging best practices in education

Supporting innovative action that leads to academic excellence for students

Supporting and stimulate the learning process for the children of Lafourche Parish

Linking community resources with school needs and school resources with community needs

To read more about the Lafourche Education Foundation, please visit their Facebook or website.