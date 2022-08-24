PUBLIC NOTICE: Professional Electrical Engineering Services RFQ

South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association

Professional Electrical Engineering Services RFQ

The South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) hereby solicits Request For Qualification (RFQ’s) is to solicit from Electrical Engineers a submittal of qualifications to provide Electrical Engineering Professional Services for various Permanent Repair Projects associated with the damaged elements and recovery throughout SLECA’s system due to Hurricane Ida.

The Project will consist of providing comprehensive services for electrical engineering. Supplementary services which may be required, include but are not limited to, civil, structural, mechanical, and geotechnical engineering, construction administration; and all specialty consultants as required.

All sealed proposals shall be in compliance with comprehensive specifications issued for this project. Specifications for this project, together with all necessary forms and other documents for proposers, may be obtained from SLECA. Contact Brett Ledet at BLedet@Sleca.com or call 985-876-6880

Bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked:

Name of Proposer

Professional Electrical Engineering Services – “DO NOT OPEN”

ATTN: Brett Ledet, Manager of Engineering

Proposal Due: 3:00 p.m. CDT, September 15, 2022

SLECA reserves the right to consider and/or reject any and all proposals/statements in accordance with Louisiana Public Bid Law.

