Public Notice: SLECA Request for Statements of Qualifications for Professional Services

SOUTH LOUISIANA ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION

REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

The South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA) hereby solicits Statements of Qualifications (SOQ’s) for Professional Remediation Services for the purpose of entering into a contract for Document Remediation.

Interested and qualified respondents may submit SOQ Packages, according to the requirements described within the full Request for Qualifications, to South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association at 2028 Coteau Rd, Houma, LA 70364. All SOQ Packages are due by or before 3 p.m. (CST) on September 22, 2022. Any packages delivered to or received after the 3 p.m. deadline will not be considered and shall be returned unopened to the addressee.

SOQ Packages MUST be submitted and clearly marked on the subject line: PROFESSIONAL REMEDIATION SERVICES. Each package

submitted must have the respondent’s name and mailing address marked plainly in the email. Each submittal shall include all required documents and any supplemental information.

To obtain a full copy of the Request for Qualifications, contact Mr. Brett Ledet, – Director of Engineering, bledet@sleca.com.

Minority businesses, women’s business enterprises, and labor surplus area firms are highly encouraged to submit a proposal in response to this solicitation.

Advertise: September 1, 2022

September 8, 2022

September 15, 2022