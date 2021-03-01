Legendary Ellender girls basketball coach dies after falling ill

Longtime and legendary Ellender Memorial girls basketball coach Kenneth Dixon has passed away, his family announced.

Dixon was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 18 during Ellender’s first-round playoff game against Salmen after experiencing dizziness, nausea and a severe headache moments before tip-off.

According to reports, Dixon suffered an aneurysm.

Dixon obtained many accomplishments while coaching the Lady Patriots, including five state championships, two state runner-up titles and over 600 wins.

His family asks that people respect their privacy at this time and said a memorial service will be announced at a later date.