Legislative leaders call for governor to cancel special session after Fifth Circuit stays redistrict order

Late Thursday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Louisiana legislative leadership’s motion requesting a stay of a Baton Rouge federal district court order to stop the state from holding any elections using the recently approved map.

Governor John Bel Edwards called for a special session in response to Judge Dick’s injunction.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez released the following joint statement Friday morning calling for the governor to cancel the special session given the court’s ruling.

“The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal has issued a stay of the June 6 district court’s ruling regarding congressional redistricting rendering the Governor’s proclamation calling and convening the Legislature into a special session unnecessary and premature. Until the courts have made a final determination on the congressional maps as they were passed by a super majority of the Legislature, we are asking the Governor to rescind his special session call. Before the judicial redistricting process is complete, any special session would be premature and a waste of taxpayer money.”