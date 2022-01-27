Legislative Youth Advisory Council Accepting Applications For 2022-2023 Membership

The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council is now accepting applications for membership from high school students who have an interest in representing the voices of other young people around the state. LYAC is an annually appointed body composed entirely of students that tackle issues affecting the youth of Louisiana.

The purpose of LYAC is to facilitate the communication between youth and the legislature, and to give students a unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. The council studies and addresses a variety of issues of importance to young people such as education, mental health, civic engagement, the environment, and school safety.

Members of the council are selected from a wide pool of statewide applicants who display a strong interest in civic involvement. The thirty-one-member council includes three students representing each of the six congressional districts and the remaining members serve at large. Applicants must be between the ages of fourteen and nineteen and enrolled in a public or private high school, charter school, home school, or GED skills program during the 2022-2023 school year.