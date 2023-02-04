Legislative Youth Advisory Council is accepting applications for 2023-24 membership

The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) is accepting applications for membership from high school students who have an interest in representing the voices of young people around the state. LYAC is an annually appointed body composed entirely of students tackling issues affecting Louisiana’s youth. The purpose of LYAC is to facilitate communication between youth and the legislature and to give students a unique opportunity to be involved in the workings of state government. The Council studies and addresses a. variety of issues of importance to young people, such as education, mental health, civic engagement, the environment, and school safety.

Members of the Council are selected from a large pool of applicants who display a strong interest in civic involvement. The thirty-one members include three students representing each of the six congressional districts, and the remaining serve at large.