Legislators Adjourn Special Session on Crime

Legislators have adjourned the second extraordinary session of 2024, called by Governor Jeff Landry to focus on crime, six days before its schedule deadline. More than a dozen bills were approved by both chambers and now head to the Governor’s desk for signature.

Measures adopted include concealed carrying of firearms without a permit, expansion of the methods used to administer the death penalty, increased penalties for crimes including carjacking and the distribution of fentanyl, expansion of drug courts, changes to the age of juvenile offenders and restrictions to parole and probation.

“The House accomplished the mission of addressing crime in our state so Louisiana can be a safe and peaceful place to live, raise our families, and enjoy all the things that make it great,” said Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier. “We heard a lot of debate and at the end of the day we voted on behalf of the people we represent. I’m pleased with the final outcome and our overall focus on the victims, not the criminals. Looking ahead, the House members and I look forward to addressing insurance costs and focusing on solutions to education issues.”

“Senators worked together to not only debate the measures brought to us during this crime session, but also discuss the potential impacts to the state’s budget,” said Senate President Cameron Henry. “Supporting law enforcement and providing justice to the victims of crime were promises many of us made to our constituents. With this special session complete, we’ll be working hard to get ready for the regular session and handling issues that can jumpstart our economy and improve lives.”

The 2024 Regular Session is set to convene Monday, March 11th and must adjourn no later than June 3rd. To date, more than 525 bills have been filed for consideration. More information can be found at www.legis.la.gov or by downloading the LA LEGE app from the Apple Store or Google Play.