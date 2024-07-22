Louisiana Legislature to Conduct Comprehensive DOTD Review and Assessment

The Louisiana Legislature announced today that it has contracted with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in order to perform a comprehensive assessment of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Earlier this year, Governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order mandating the optimization of DOTD’s operations. The order requires DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue to submit a comprehensive plan for the Department by January 15, 2025. To ensure Secretary Donahue has all necessary information, the Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads (LCFOR) met with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to provide the industry engagement portion of the DOTD reform assessment.

“As the legislative bodies responsible for overseeing and ensuring funding for DOTD, we believe it is crucial to be deeply involved in this process,” said Senate President Cameron Henry. “Legislators are closest to the people, and it is our duty to engage now to ensure DOTD’s future success.”

“Our members are dedicated to getting this right, and we would be remiss to not fully engage in this process to reform and restructure DOTD,” said Speaker of the House Phillip DeVillier. “We look forward to collaborating closely with members of both chambers, LCFOR, and Secretary Donahue to develop a workable plan that addresses the Department’s needs and positions it for future success.”

Governor Jeff Landry, who initiated these efforts, commended both industry and the legislature for their involvement.

“The collaboration between private industry, both chambers of the legislature, and my office to address this issue is a positive sign for Louisiana, and a harbinger of success,” Governor Landry stated. “We are committed to improving DOTD’s operations and rebuilding our state’s infrastructure.”

“LCFOR members have diligently worked to identify pain points across various sectors and stakeholder groups that interact with DOTD,” said Erich Ponti, LCFOR President. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide BCG thorough analysis and feedback to address core issues.”

BCG’s assessment phase is scheduled to conclude in early fall, allowing Secretary Donahue time to review the recommendations and develop his comprehensive plan by the January 15, 2025, deadline.