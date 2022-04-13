Lemonade Day kits available through Synergy Bank for the first 100 to register

Bayou Lemonade Day is Saturday, May 7, and Synergy Bank is giving away Lemonade Day kits to the first 100 children to register their stand with Synergy Bank. The first 100 participants in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes to register for the one day event will receive a Lemonade Day Kit containing a workbook, an apron, a money bag, cups, and more.

Participants can host their lemonade stand at home, in their neighborhood park, or any safe location. Synergy Bank said the annual event is held to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own lemonade business. “Having a lemonade stand teaches children financial responsibility, while shaping our future business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank.

In addition to receiving a kit, children who register their stands will have an opportunity to win prizes throughout the day. Synergy Bank also encourages participants to explore their inner creativity by decorating their lemonade stand, one lucky winner will receive a grand prize. The Bayou Lemonade Kits are provided by partnership with Raising Canes, Rouses, Synergy Bank, Terrebonne Parish Libraries, and Lafourche Parish Libraries.

Registration for Bayou Lemonade Day can be completed online.