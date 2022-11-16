Leonard J. Chabert Awarded ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group

Leonard J. Chabert received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for Fall 2022 for the seventh consecutive reporting period. There were ten Ochsner hospitals and partners recognized with an ‘A’ grade and Chabert was one of them.

“We are proud of our clinicians and staff at Ochsner Health, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our patients,” said Robert Hart, MD, Chief Physician Executive for Ochsner Health. “These hospitals truly embody our core values of excellence, compassion, teamwork, and prioritizing patients above all. Thanks to the Leapfrog Group for this recognition.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”