Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Newsweek’s America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024 

Several Ochsner Health hospitals have been recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best-In-State Hospitals for 2024 including Chabert Medical Center. The inaugural list, published by Newsweek and Statista Inc. on Oct. 25, was created based on quality metrics data, patient experience and patient reported outcomes, and a nationwide survey of medical professionals.

“We are proud to be recognized among the best hospitals in Louisiana and pleased that patient satisfaction was such an important factor in the award,” said Fernis LeBlanc, chief executive officer, Ochsner Bayou Region. “This honor confirms the commitment of our physicians and staff who provide such excellent care to our patients.”

Hospitals from all US states were eligible for the ranking and included in the nationwide survey. The 25 states with the most hospitals according to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) were surveyed individually. The remaining states were grouped into 4 regions: Northeast, Midwest, West and South. Leading hospitals from these states were considered accordingly. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Nationwide online survey : Over 10,000 medical professionals, including doctors, hospital managers and healthcare workers, were asked to recommend the best hospitals (in and out of state) based on their expertise.

Quality Metrics Data: Data from Medicare and Medicare Services was available for Mortality, Safety, Readmission, Experience, Timely & Effective Care.

Patient Experience: Patients were asked about cleanliness of the hospitals, quietness, communication and responsiveness of nurses, doctors and other staff, care transition, medicine communication, and discharge information.

PROMS Implementation survey : Conducted to account for the increasing importance of Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs).

“Navigating a health crisis for yourself or a loved one can be overwhelming,” said Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper in the announcement. “We hope this list is helpful to you when you select the right hospital for yourself or your family.”