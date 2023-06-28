Leonard J. Chabert receives American Heart Association’s Gold Level Resuscitation Quality Achievement Award

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Level Resuscitation quality achievement award for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve survival rates.

Each year, more than 300,000 adults and children experience an in-hospital cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. Survival from cardiac arrest largely depends on timely medical emergency team response and effective CPR.

The Get With The Guidelines – Resuscitation program was developed to help save lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment as outlined by the American Heart Association. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure the care provided to patients is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines.

“Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest resuscitation guidelines, “said Fernis LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer, Ochsner Bayou Region. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help more patients who have cardiac arrest survive. The end goal is to ensure more people in the community can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center received the award for meeting specific measures in treating patients who experience cardiac arrests in the hospital.

“We are pleased to recognize Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center for its commitment in following these guidelines,” said Tia Raymond, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Resuscitation Systems of Care Advisory Group and a pediatric cardiac intensivist at Medical City Children’s Hospital, in Dallas. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines often see improved patient outcomes and improved survival rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”