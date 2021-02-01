Less than 1,000 new cases reported in Monday’s totals

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 401,591. That’s 899 more cases since yesterday. 350,623 are confirmed; 50,968 are probable.

The state is reporting 53 new deaths, bringing the total to 8,912 deaths. 8,340 are confirmed; 572 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 1/25/21 is 344,321, which is 24,296 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,322 cases. There are 6,543 confirmed and 1,779 probable. That’s 19 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 184 deaths; 173 are confirmed and 11 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 14-Jan. 20 is 9.90%, up 2.06% from the week prior, which was 9.70%. Incidence is 449.47.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,676 cases. There are 7,098 confirmed and 1,578 probable. That’s 47 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 183 deaths; 170 are confirmed and 13 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.14-Jan. 20 is 10.40%, down 11.11% from the week prior, which was 11.70%. Incidence is 420.64.

Statewide, there are 1,403 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 187 are on ventilators. That’s 13 less patients since yesterday, and 12 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,328,079, which is 12,398 more tests than yesterday. There are 4,967,993 molecular tests and 360,086 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 97,996 tests in Lafourche (86,981 molecular and 11,015 antigen) and 96,426 tests in Terrebonne (88,481 molecular and 7,945 antigen). That’s 341 more tests in Lafourche and 290 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.