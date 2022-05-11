“Let Louisiana Shine” Litter Prevention Campaign Launches Statewide

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) is proud to announce the launch of “Let Louisiana Shine,” a statewide litter prevention campaign. Featuring a unified front from Governor John Bel Edwards and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the campaign highlights the need for all Louisianans to work together to put the paradise back in Sportsman’s Paradise.

“Louisiana is probably dirtier than it’s ever been, and that’s unacceptable. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen the litter problem worse than it is right now,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We had a very successful Love The Boot Week but more needs to be done. However, it’s going to take all Louisianans working together to solve this problem. We need to change the culture and habits in this state so we can let our light shine for all to see the beauty we have to offer. The launch of this media campaign is just the first step in calling attention to a problem that affects the quality of life for everyone in the state.”

Through television, radio, billboards, and social media, the “Let Louisiana Shine” campaign conveys to the public the importance of preventing litter in our communities. Key points include:

– Litter is harmful to Louisiana’s wildlife, but it also poses danger to our residents. Litter creates potential road hazards. It clogs drainage systems, which contributes to flooding. It can also create a breeding ground for mosquitos.

– Litter is costly. In Louisiana, an estimated $40 million in taxpayer dollars are spent each year on litter removal, abatement, education, and enforcement.

– Litter is illegal. Penalties for littering in Louisiana range from $150 to $10,000 and include the possibility of community service, a one-year driver’s license suspension, and even 30 days of jail time.

– Litter is preventable. We all need to do our part by never littering and by picking up litter when we see it.

To learn about litter prevention, the campaign directs people to www.LetLouisianaShine.org. Tips shared include:

– Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.

– When transporting items in a truck, secure your load with tarps, nets, or tie-downs.

– Don’t toss food or food containers onto roadways. Not only is this litter unsightly, but it can also kill wildlife.

– Keep a trash bag in your vehicle.

“81% of litter is intentional and 100% preventable,” says Susan Russell, Executive Director of KLB. “We need to take pride in our state and keep it clean so future generations can enjoy Sportsman’s Paradise.”

The launch of “Let Louisiana Shine” is timely, as it follows the statewide litter removal effort, “Love the Boot Week,” and coincides with the efforts of the Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification. On January 18, Governor John Bel Edwards announced with an executive order the establishment of a Task Force on Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification, which is administered by Lieutenant Governor Nungesser’s office and KLB. The task force will make recommendations to the governor by July 1, 2022.