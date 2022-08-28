Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory: 12-year-old missing in Caddo Parish

Alpha Omega to host Informational Meeting for local and travel basketball teams
August 28, 2022
Open Mic Event to showcase local talent in the community
August 28, 2022

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 12-year-old, Tronez Johnson, who is missing. Johnson last seen at his residence in the 3000 black of Colquitt Road in Keithville.



Johnson is a 12 year-old black male with short black hair and brown eyes.  He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 150 pounds.  His clothing description and direction of travel are unknown.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Tronez Johnson is urged to immediately contact Detective Dennis Williams with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or 911.

Louisiana State Police - Press Release
Louisiana State Police - Press Release

Related posts

August 28, 2022

Tropical Update: The tropics are waking up

Read more